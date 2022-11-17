FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A New Orleans man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after committing wire fraud in Arkansas.

Wilbert Adam Theodore III, 52, will also serve three years of supervised release and pay $19,222 in restitution to his victims. Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the November 17 sentencing in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on November 5, 2020, Theodore was arrested for forgery in connection with his possession of a stolen U-Haul van at a hotel in Fayetteville. It was determined that he had been using a stolen identity to rent the hotel room and van and he was found in possession of various items used to conduct check fraud, including:

three hundred forged checks

over one hundred forged driver’s licenses with the defendant’s photo

a notebook with a list of real social security numbers

multiple receipts of wire transfers conduct at Walmart

According to court documents, a subsequent investigation determined that Theodore was a suspect in an ongoing investigation into fraudulent wire transfers conducted at various Walmart locations in Arkansas and other states. He had been using the forged identification cards and the social security numbers of several stolen identities to pass the checks.

On November 3, 2020, video surveillance showed Theodore cashing a check for $600 at a Walmart in Fayetteville. U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement, the United States Secret Service and Fayetteville Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case for the United States.