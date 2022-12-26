FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On January 6, 2023, the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville will open a new exhibit showcasing the work of photographer Andrew Kilgore.

According to a media release, the exhibition in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery will feature 100 portraits of Arkansans selected by Kathy P. Thompson from Kilgore’s archives. There will also be an audio component to the exhibition, curated by KUAF National Public Radio, allowing patrons to learn more about select photos in the exhibition.

Kilgore will be presented with the 2023 Governor’s Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement in March at a ceremony in Little Rock.

“I photograph these people because I love them,” said Kilgore. “When I open my eyes and my heart to someone whose vulnerability has so clearly defined their very being, I experience the deepest level of ineffable connection. And the best word that I have for that profound experience of connection is love.”

The public is invited to a free opening reception from 5—7 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Walton Arts Center. The free exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on weekdays through Thursday, March 19.

The Joy Pratt Markham Gallery also opens one hour prior to performances and during intermission. Kilgore will speak at the gallery at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, and that event is also free and open to the public.