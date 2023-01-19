DYER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the law enforcement personnel seen beating a handcuffed man in a viral video out of Crawford County has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit over a different use of excessive force.

Polly Risenhoover, 65, filed a civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, Civil Division, on January 10. The suit names former Dyer Police Officer Zachary King as well as the city’s Chief of Police, Joshua Winford, and the city itself and the Dyer Police Department.

The factual allegations of the lawsuit state that Risenhoover was inside her Dyer home on May 20, 2021 at approximately 7:23 p.m. when King and Winford were dispatched for a “potential gun threat” at a nearby address. The lawsuit said that the officers were told that the alleged gunman was inside Risenhoover’s residence.

Risenhoover, her husband, and the gunman were all instructed by police to come out of the home. She and her husband were patted down and no weapons were found. The other man was in possession of an air pellet gun that he used “to protect his dog on walks from getting attacked.”

The suit stated that the plaintiff was then “sequestered away from her husband” and questioned by King, who became frustrated with her and “then tackled the 65-year-old woman, who was not armed, to the ground.” The suit added that King “used violent, excessive force” against her, beating her and then restraining her by pinning her hands and arms behind her back.

At no point during the incident did Defendant King attempt to use de-escalation tactics or subdue Mrs. Risenhoover with a taser and/or pepper spray. Mrs. Risenhoover had to be transported to the ER and was not even arrested on any charges. Polly Risenhoover vs. King, Winford, et al, January 10

The suit added that King’s actions were “grossly out of proportion to any need for the use of force” and that he “acted with malice and/or reckless disregard” for the plaintiff and her rights. She was treated at a hospital and the suit noted that she “sustained serious bodily harm” and permanent injuries from the incident.

It added that the chief, department, and city all failed to respond to previous complaints against King. Risenhoover’s filing requested a jury trial. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorney’s costs and fees.

Additionally, the suit is seeking awards for medical bills and lost wages, as well as a pre-judgment of interest on any amount to be rewarded.

In August, 2022, a video posted to social media showed King and three others beating a restrained man outside of a convenience store in Mulberry.

King was a Crawford County Deputy at the time of that incident but was suspended and later fired. Worcester filed a civil suit on August 21, 2022.