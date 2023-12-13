LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new poll shows that many Arkansas families surveyed support the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

According to the poll from Impact Management Group, 39% of those surveyed, the largest percentage, make $100,000 or more annually. Additionally, 80% identified as white.

Overall, 61% of families surveyed have a favorable view of Education Freedom Accounts. EFAs are said to use public school tax dollars to provide scholarship money for students to attend private or charter schools if their parents see it as a better fit.

Statewide, 80% of families surveyed support increasing the minimum teacher salary to $50,000. Views were consistent across different school types.

The poll noted a significant disconnect between parents’ perception of students’ academic performance and students’ actual academic performance. When asked about students’ abilities in reading, more than three in four parents, 81%, estimated too high and only 26% of 8th-grade students are proficient or above. Nearly all of the parents, 90%, overestimated students’ math abilities and only 19% of 8th-grade students are proficient or above.

A quarter of families surveyed said they would change schools so they could take advantage of $6,600 in educational funding, with another 15% expressing openness to the idea.

Impact Management Group conducted the poll between Aug. 24 and Sep. 8, just as schools began adjusting to the first year of the LEARNS Act, the wide-ranging education legislation Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law in March.

The results are from 800 registered voters in Arkansas who have a child in the household enrolled in a K-12 school.

In response to the poll, State Senator and sponsor of LEARNS, Breanne Davis (R-Russellville) said this was no surprise. Davis said in her district she has experienced people of all backgrounds who are pleased with what they are seeing so far because of the new law.

“I think families from all different backgrounds and means are excited about it because it gives them the opportunity to choose,” Davis said Tuesday. “I know in my community there were families that were able to choose a private school option that weren’t able to the year before.”

Gwen Faulkenberry, an educator from rural Arkansas, told KARK 4 News on Tuesday that the poll means very little to her, based on what she hears from people in her community.

“I don’t believe for a minute that Arkansans really want a universal voucher system that sends our tax dollars to private schools,” Faulkenberry said. “There are a lot of people in rural Arkansas worried about the results we are just starting to see.”

Faulkenberry said that based on what is being seen play out in other states when it comes to vouchers, she fears the state will see significant negative consequences start to play out in schools across the state.

When it comes to the disconnect between how parents view their kids’ performance in schools between how they are actually doing, Davis said she believes through LEARNS, they will start to see clearer assessments of where students stand in terms of literacy.

The entire poll can be read online.