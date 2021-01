FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – New positions are open for Fort Smith schools.

As the first phase of the district’s grade reconfiguration continues, the school has begun posting core instructional positions.

Yesterday, FSPS posted the openings for 9th grade.

Starting February 15, the district will release available positions for 6th grade.

Core positions include English, math, science and social studies as well as coaching positions.

The district hopes to fill these positions by spring break.