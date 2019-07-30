New report ranks Arkansas in the top five states for summer thefts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The summer months are prime for thieves, according to a new report by Vivint, a security company. The study used FBI data to map thefts per 10,000 people, and Arkansas was among the worst states over the past five years.

Arkansas was No. 3 on the list, trailing South Carolina and New Mexico. The study showed there were more larcenies and automobile thefts during the summer, while burglary and robbery trends were the same throughout the year.

Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Dept. said doorbell cameras are a solid option to protect property and would-be thieves.

“I think it’s a deterrent, and it also helps us in investigations,” Murphy said. “If you watch our Facebook page, we often post pictures of people from those doorbell cams, and they’re very good, high-quality photos.”

New York was No. 1 on the list of fewest summer thefts per 10,000 people.