FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report from The Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business says that the bicycling industry generated $159 million in Northwest Arkansas last year.
The report says that biking businesses like bike shops, repairs, equipment and trail maintenance generated over $100 million in revenue, 743 jobs and $6.1 million in state and local taxes.
Additionally, biking tourism generated $59 million in revenue, supported 587 jobs and produced $4.8 million in state and local taxes.
A survey conducted by the center found that:
- 63% of adults own at least one bike.
- 33% of adults reported riding a bike in the past year.
- Of those who ride, 72% report riding at least 3 days per month.
- Nearly 41% of riders rode bikes 3-9 days per month.
- Approximately 12% of riders rode bikes 20 or more days per month.