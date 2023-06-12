FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report from The Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business says that the bicycling industry generated $159 million in Northwest Arkansas last year.

The report says that biking businesses like bike shops, repairs, equipment and trail maintenance generated over $100 million in revenue, 743 jobs and $6.1 million in state and local taxes.

Additionally, biking tourism generated $59 million in revenue, supported 587 jobs and produced $4.8 million in state and local taxes.

A survey conducted by the center found that: