FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report from the Arkansas Community Institute says the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in evictions across Arkansas.

According to the report, the pandemic caused some people to fall behind on their payments and before long, many weren’t able to play catch up, which has resulted in homelessness for some.

After getting COVID-19 and losing her job, September Plattsmier was evicted by an Arkansas judge and left homeless for seven months in 2020.

That eviction took an immeasurable toll,” said Plattsmier.

She didn’t only lose a place to live, but she lost everything she had.

“I Lost all the videos of my children growing up and their baby books. I lost every important piece of jewelry I ever owned. Every valuable possession that ever mattered to me,” said Plattsmier.

Plattsmeir was in the 19% of renters who were behind on their payments during the public health emergency, according to a report by the Arkansas Community Institute. It found in 2020, on average 360 Arkansans were evicted per month. That number grew to 490 in 2021. Then in 2022, the year ended with an average of 754 evictions monthly.

Billy Cook is a member of Arkansas Community Institute. He cited the lack of dependable local resources as the reason so many renters were evicted.

“They did not have access to adequate rental assistance programs. The rollout of the programs was slow tenants reported burdensome paperwork that they had to fill out and a lot of hoops that they had to jump through just to get the assistance. That often never came for some people,” said Cook.

Overall, Cook says the point of the eviction report is to bring awareness and take a stance, to ultimately create change.

“Making court services and proceedings easier and more and more simple to understand. For tenants to abandon burdensome fees and fines that are administered by landlords,” said Cook.

Plattsmier is slowly getting on her feet, now working two jobs and still playing catch up on bills.

“It’s almost scary to just try to make the bills week by week,” said Plattsmier.

The report offers a list of recommendations to improve Arkansas’ eviction processes and to reduce the impact of evictions: