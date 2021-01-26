New research helped save veteran’s life

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A family visit for a Nebraska veteran ends in a life-saving trip to a Springdale hospital.

Thomas Grooman was visiting family in Northwest Arkansas when he had a heart attack and went into cardiogenic shock.

Northwest Arkansas Medical Center in Springdale was well-equipped to handle the issue.

The hospital is one of 50 in the country currently studying the best treatments for people who experience cardiogenic shock.

That treatment saved his life.

“Prior to the cardiogenic shock initiative, 80% of the people died. 80. After we got the data back from the cardiogenic shock initiative, 72% of them walk out of the hospital and that’s exactly what he did,” Dr. Michael Greene with Northwest Arkansas Medical Center said.

While Grooman still lives in Nebraska, Greene said he still comes back to Northwest Arkansas every six months for a check up.