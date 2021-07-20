New roof donated to Benton County deputy

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization and business partner come together to help local law enforcement.

Stearman Roofing and Sheet Metal reached out to NWA Adopt-A-Cop so they could gift a new roof to a local police officer.

Deputy Michael Dowdle from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office submitted his application for the new roof and was chosen.

“I needed a new roof for my family to make sure they can have a solid foundation over their heads, a roof they can feel safe and secure in,” Dowdle said. “This is hard for me with my background. It’s hard for me to ask for help.”

Dowdle has served Benton county for 14 years and is a 20-year Marine veteran.