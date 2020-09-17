New sales data shows Halloween candy sales are up in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (news release) — New data from the National Confectioners Association shows that Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up this year.

For the latest four weeks ending September 6 versus the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 13% – growth that is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 25.3%.

The grocery channel is a key driver for the growth of Halloween chocolate and candy sales as consumer behaviors continue to evolve during the pandemic and more people shop at grocery stores more often.

In the grocery channel alone, Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 17.1%.

