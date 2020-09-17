New sales data shows Halloween candy sales are up in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (news release) — New data from the National Confectioners Association shows that Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up this year.
For the latest four weeks ending September 6 versus the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 13% – growth that is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 25.3%.
The grocery channel is a key driver for the growth of Halloween chocolate and candy sales as consumer behaviors continue to evolve during the pandemic and more people shop at grocery stores more often.
In the grocery channel alone, Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 17.1%.
ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND:
- 80% of people believe that they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. This is up from just 63% two months earlier in July. (NCA, Morning Consult)
- 74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll)
- 80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can’t imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll)
- This reflects an independent survey from Insight to Action that found 70% of moms plan to celebrate the Halloween season with their children this year.
- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently joined a growing wave of approval and support for a safe and creative Halloween 2020 – including public health experts, community leaders, newspaper editorial boards, and columnists who say that we can prioritize safety and still have a little fun this fall with Halloween celebrations that last all October long.
- Recently, the Cleveland Clinic issued guidance for how to best support and empower consumers to be safe this Halloween, citing many of the concepts outlined on NCA’s Halloween Central digital hub.