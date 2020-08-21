New school year brings new bus policies in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Just a few days left before kids head back to the classroom, and how students get there is an issue being discussed by local districts.

Director of transportation services for the Fayetteville Public School District, Mike McClure said with about 20% of students choosing to learn virtually this school year, ridership will be probably be much lower.

But even so, steps are being taken to ensure safety of both students and drivers:

As a way to enforce social distancing, kids will load the bus from the back to the front to limit contact with other students.

Each bus will be stocked kits containing gloves, disinfectant, and hand sanitizer.

Everyone on the bus will be required to wear a face covering. Drivers will have the option to wear a face shield and masks will be provided to students who don’t have one.

McClure said it will be up to everyone working together to implement these new changes

“We greatly need parents to help us with that,” McClure said. “Encourage their children to wear the face covering and to stay away from each other at bus stops for example.”

McClure went on to say parents will have a little extra time in the morning. Since there are fewer students, pick up times will be pushed back about five to ten minutes.