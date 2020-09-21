New study shows school employees are more likely to get COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study reveals a majority of school employees are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality found low-skill support staff are at more risk of getting COVID-19 than teachers or administrators.

The Springdale School District is the largest in the state and has led the state in coronavirus cases.

Communications Director Trent Jones said he understands the risks teachers and staff are taking by continuing to work during the pandemic and the district is nothing short of grateful.

“I think its really important that our teachers know they aren’t alone, that we hear them,” Jones said. “We spent thousands of hours working on procedures, protocol, listening…”

To keep an open communication the district has created the “Thank a Teacher” campaign.

It aims to allow teachers to talk about how the semester is going, and help other fellow teachers find creative ways to teach during this difficult time.