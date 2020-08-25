New teacher, new rules because of COVID-19

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – While many schools in Northwest Arkansas had their first day today, others are anxiously awaiting for their first day later this week.

At Prairie Grove Elementary, teachers experience the first day jitters just as much as students.

Though classes don’t begin until Wednesday, preparations have been in the works for months for new music teacher, Emma George.

“I’m just excited,” George said. “Nobody ever told me that teaching was gonna be easy so I think it’s made me be even more prepared and even more ready for the students.”

George says music classes will be different for students this year. With masks and social distancing guidelines, activities like singing are much less doable.

The new requirements have forced her to be creative with how she teaches.

“There are so many things that I can teach in music that the students aren’t gonna be singing,” George said. ” We can work on instruments, we can work on performance skills, even if they’re not singing.”

George says much of her preparation has come from observing other teachers and finding what works for them.

Until Wednesday, she continues to prepare and make sure her classroom will be as safe as possible for students.