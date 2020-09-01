New Trails open at Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction on three new mountain-biking trails at Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain has recently been completed and the trails are now open for public use.

Junk Drawer, Basket Case, and Fayetteville Traverse are designated as blue trails, indicating they are more difficult than the beginner-level “Learner’s Permit” trail that opened in June.

These new trails create a nearly four-mile loop off the southern slope of Millsap Mountain.

Each of the three new trails includes some challenging gap-jump features.

These are indicated by Mandatory Gap signs that appear in advance of each jump. Trail users will also be able to opt for an alternate, less challenging route around these jumps.

Notably, the first section of the “Fayetteville Traverse” trail now is open.

Once complete, the Fayetteville Traverse will become a unique single-track trail experience, combining the city’s amenities, public parks, mountain bike trail systems, the University of Arkansas, and Historic Downtown with a continuous natural surface route for mountain bikers, hikers, and trail runners.

Hikers and runners using these trails are encouraged to use caution, as bikers may appear quickly and at high speeds.

Beginning bikers, young children, and hikers or runners who are not accustomed to longer trail lengths are encouraged to continue using the “Learner’s Permit” trail.



Construction throughout Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain is ongoing, and trails are at varying stages of completion.

Construction is ongoing at the south end of Centennial Park, so the primary access road will remain closed for public safety until further notice.



During construction, all trails can be accessed from the north trailhead located on N. Mountain Ranch Road.

For current trail conditions at Centennial Park and other trails, click here.



For more information about Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain, click here.