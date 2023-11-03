BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista will be home to a special type of park on Nov. 4.

The Bluebird Treehouse Park will feature four treehouse platforms with clubhouse spaces and play elements such as slides, swings, climbing activities and educational signage, according to a news release.

The treehouse’s wood is locally harvested cedar that came from invasive easter red cedar trees through a partnership between Ozark Natural Science Center and Natural State Treehouses. The eco-friendly area will be connected to the Razorback Greenway.

The Bluebird Treehouse Park will be located at 20 Riordan Rd.