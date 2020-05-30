New trend spreads kindness and snacks in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a new trend in our community that is filling people’s hearts and stomachs during the health pandemic.

It’s called snacking.

It’s all about spreading kindness in communities and powered through Facebook neighborhood groups.

Neighborhoods collect snacks and other items in a box and deliver it to a door step.

Each neighborhood Facebook group asks members who deserve to be snacked and then surprise the chosen recipient.

The group called “You’ve been snacked – NWA” was created by Brittany Wells a few weeks ago as a way to cope and help others after the loss of one of her sons last month.

“I’ve had several, several people inbox me, a couple saying ‘Man, I was in a very deep depression and then someone invited me to join your group and didn’t know what it was, but when I joined, I started seeing all these different posts and you know,the message behind the group and stuff and I just want to tell you, I got up out of bed for the first time in four days. And I’ve put some clothes on and me and my kids went and snacked somebody. And to me that was, very rewarding,” she said.

The group now has more than 6,000 members!