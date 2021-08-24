New UAMS COVID-19 projections forecast almost 11,000 cases in kids by Aug. 30

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – New UAMS COVID-19 projections forecast almost 11,000 cases in kids in Arkansas in the second half of this month.

UAMS Dean Mark Williams said this is incredibly concerning for those 12 and under who are not eligible for vaccines.

“We’ve brought them together into congregate setting- that is schools,” Williams said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, four out of the five school districts with the highest COVID-19 case counts are in northwest Arkansas. Springdale Public Schools ranks fifth with 59 cases.

“All of us have a real responsibility to commit ourselves to safety protocols and to the layers of protection out there,” said Trent Jones with Springdale Public Schools.

Jones said the district is doing all it can to keep students safe by implementing mask policies for students K-7 and stressing social distancing and proper sanitation.

“As you know, there’s not one way to attack this global pandemic,” he said. “There’s multiple ways and we are trying to make sure everyone has as many options as front of them as possible.”

Williams said the trends among kids old enough to get the vaccine are cause for concern.

In a sense, we are looking at a real possibility that there could be high numbers of infections among children. Simply because of low rates of vaccination and because they’re congregating together.” MARK WILLIAMS, DEAN, UAMS COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH

The UAMS COVID-19 projection also outlined other key points for Arkansans to expect through August 30. A few include: