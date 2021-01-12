New Walmart campaign helps local United Way

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Next time you go shopping online, you can round up your total and give back to the community.

Walmart is allowing customers to add a donation to United Way at checkout through its website and mobile app.

Jackson Braswell with United Way of NWA said the timing of the campaign during the pandemic may actually help.

“So many people are buying their groceries online or just buying everyday supplies online,” he said. “That allows us to still be in front of the community when they’re making those purchases and they can see when they round up, it goes to the local United Way.”

Donations will be based on your card’s zip code.

Walmart’s Round Up and Donate campaign runs through January 29 and the funds will be given out in July.

