ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is opening a new health center in Rogers next to one of its Supercenters.

According to a press release, the Walmart Health Center will be located at 2110 W. Walnut Street and will “deliver primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, behavioral health and counseling, dental, optical, and hearing services all in one facility using a transparent pricing model.”

The health centers offer care seven days a week with weekend and evening hours as well as telehealth options on Sundays. There will be a ribbon-cutting event for the facility on Thursday, July 21 at 11 a.m.