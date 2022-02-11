FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford is presenting a new resolution supporting informed medical consent in Washington County.

Evelyn Rios Stafford said the resolution is about restoring the public’s trust in the county.

“It simply says that we endorse that any medical provider that does business with the county should follow the law and follow best medical practices when it comes to letting patients know what kind of drugs and treatments they’re getting,” Stafford said.

This resolution comes after Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins proposed a resolution commending the work of Doctor Robert Karas and his medical work in the Washington County Detention Center.

Stafford said this resolution isn’t about debating ivermectin, but instead about ensuring detainees are given proper information before receiving medical treatment.

“Everyone should know what kind of medicine they’re being given,” Stafford said.

Both of the resolutions will be presented at Thursday’s Quorum Court meeting.