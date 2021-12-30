New Year’s Eve ball drop returns to Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Fort Smith is preparing to celebrate the new year.

The annual ball drop is back this year with family friendly events available for guests.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. With the rise of the omicron variant, the city is keeping the festivities small.

“We won’t have music, but we’ll have all the downtown restaurants and bars and everything will be open,” said Downtown Business Association member Jessie Burrows. “It’ll just be a nice family-oriented event. You can come down right before midnight and watch the ball drop, and watch the countdown, and just be with your family and friends.”

The ball is scheduled to drop at Sixth Street and Garrison Street next to First National Bank with a fireworks display following at the stroke of midnight.