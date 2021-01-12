New York Times report shows Arkansas behind in administering vaccinations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A New York Times report says Arkansas has been one of the slowest states in administering vaccines, but Secretary of Health Jose Romero says it used inaccurate data.

The New York Times said it was using CDC data that showed Arkansas had only used about 16% of its vaccines so far.

But the Department of Health says we are actually at more than double that number.

“When we calculated where we would fall in that column we are 14th from the top so the data is erroneous,” he said.

According to the ADH, 3% of our state’s population has been vaccinated so far.