Newport’s Tech Depot receives $2.5 million EDA grant

NEWPORT, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One federal government agency has awarded $2.5 million in grant funding to Newport’s Tech Depot IT Apprenticeship Academy.

The funding from the United States Economic Development Administration will be used to build a new 12,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility to house the Tech Depot.

The Newport Economic Development Commission will match the grant with an additional $625,000 in funding.

“The partnership between the Newport Economic Development Commission, ASU-Newport, and the

Arkansas Center for Data Sciences is allowing us to support our existing industries by helping them grow the Information Technology talent they need right here in Arkansas,” stated Jon Chadwell, Executive Director of the NEDC. “In addition, we believe that having this resource to develop IT talent will attract other companies who are having challenges finding qualified employees for these positions.”

The new facility will contain training rooms, office space, and a testing center.

Companies with IT employee needs can send incumbent workers for training at the Depot or work with the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences to hire and train an apprentice.

For more information, visit the Tech Depot website.