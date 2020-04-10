News cases of COVID-19 “leveling out” according to state leaders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 has leveled off, according to Arkansas’ Health Secretary.

Dr. Nate Smith presented a graph showing the trend.

He said the number of new cases is about 70 a day, and hospitalization average seven day stays.

Dr. Smith pointed out that this graph will be the first to show when we reach the peak of the pandemic in Arkansas.

“Arkansas was one of the lowest increases there were only five states that have a lower increase than us,” Smith said.

Dr. Smith also pointed out a CDC report showing state by state differences in the spread of COVID-19.

He said Arkansas is in the top 10 states of the slow growth of the virus.