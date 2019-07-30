7-year-old spina bifida patient inspires those to ‘get up’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Adam Luke is only 7 years old, but he has already inspired thousands.

He’s part of a national team bringing awareness to those who may have difficulty getting around.

Adam is living is spina bifida, and it’s not slowing this soon-to-be second- grader down.

“There’s a lot more knowledge out there. But it’s still explaining to people that it’s not a death sentence,” his mother, Kellie Luke said. “Spina bifida is just something they happen to have like glasses or diabetes.”

Adam has a form of spina bifida called myelomeningocele. It’s when the spinal cord and nerves develop outside the body.



Kellie Luke underwent fetal surgery at 26 weeks.

It was successful, but Adam was born paralyzed from the knees down.

“He will always need braces because he has paralysis, but there’s nothing really working on his ankles to be able to walk,” Kellie Luke said.

Adam wears Allard KittieGait braces to help with his foot drop.

Kellie says it helps with his stability but also his independence.

In fact he recently ran a mile around the track at school.

“I run so fast on the track. My little sister saw me on the track and all she could see was a blur,” the boy said.

Adam is now a part of the Allard “Get Back Up Today” movement as a TeamUP co-captain.

He’s showing kids and adults you can still have an active lifestyle with spina bifida and accomplish your dreams.

“He does pretty much anything. we never tell him he can’t do something. it’s usually find another way to do it,” Kellie said.

“I’m on the get back up today team and it’s very special. These braces help me learn my dancing skills because I’ve been practicing and practicing and practicing,” Adam said.

You can follow Adam’s progress on his Facebook page, Adam’s Ambitions.