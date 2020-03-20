Alabama beaches closed by order of the governor

Closings
by: Debbie Williams

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday was the last day to enjoy Alabama beaches. By order of Governor Kay Ivey both public and private beaches will be closed at least through April 5th and probably longer.

The order came at the request of the coastal mayors and the Baldwin County Commission.

“All the beaches are closed public and private.” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft called it a tough decision that could save lives. “We can recover financially hopefully but you can’t recover from some of this other stuff if you are elderly and get terminally ill.”

With large Spring Break crowds ignoring the health risks of Covid 19 and no way to control the crowds, mayors in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island and the County Commission requested the Governor shut down public access but, she went one step further shutting down all the beaches both public and private.

“I believe it’s got to be done to stop this virus,” said Noreen Kendale who makes a living renting beach houses.

The beaches will be closed at least until April 6th and likely longer but, hopefully, open before Summer. “Let’s find a way to be open by Memorial Day,” says Craft. “If we lose, lose spring let’s don’t lose summer.”

All beach accesses are expected to be locked and or barricaded. Those caught violating the Governor’s order could face up to 6 months in jail and a $500 fine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

