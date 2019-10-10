Bill Self responds to claims surrounding Snoop Dogg’s KU performance

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas head men’s basketball coach Bill Self spoke about Snoop Dogg’s recent performance at KU during media day on Wednesday.

Snoop performed at Late Night in the Phog last Friday and brought a raunchier performance than KU expected, with strippers, money guns, and profanity used in his songs.

The performance prompted backlash from some in attendance and an apology from the school.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long.

Long said the school asked for a family-friendly version of Snoop Dogg’s typical performance and personally apologized for the incident.

“We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show,” Long said.

During media day on Wednesday, Self addressed accusations that he used the controversial performance as a way to make a dig at the NCAA for the recent allegations against the university.

“I don’t know how an entertainer in any way, shape, or form could be thought to be sticking it to anybody, including the NCAA, by having an entertainer perform,” Self said.

Snoop Dogg gave his own take on his controversial performance to Howard Stern on Tuesday.

He said he was shocked when the school released an apology, as according to him, everyone loved the show.

“The audience enjoyed that… I had the time of my life. I enjoyed myself, hung out with the basketball teams,” he said.

He hinted that the school should have known what they were getting when they booked him to perform at the pep rally.

“And, I respect them, and I wasn’t gonna put no smut on their name and say they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do,” he said.

“And, when you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg.”