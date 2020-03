Coronavirus Coverage: Cancellations across the country, Red Cross concerns, and the road to a vaccine

Digital Original: Conway man shows off town by sharing his passion for disc golf

Steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick

WATCH: 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas, Dept. of Health says; Governor gives update

Governor Hutchinson provides update on coronavirus across the Arkansas, 22 cases confirmed

UPDATE: Dept. of Health announces COVID-19 in 3 new counties, 22 cases confirmed in Arkansas

(KARK) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Newsfeed Now will focus on the latest information and utilize newsrooms across the country.

Today, President Donald Trump said there’s an agreement in place between the United States and Canada to close the border to “non-essential traffic,” he tweeted Wednesday.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

President Trump said trade will not be affected by the closure.

