Coronavirus Coverage: Coronavirus cases top 341,000 globally

public reacts to stay at home order

Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus Update for March 20, 2020

Gov. Abbott issues statewide mandates in response to COVID-19

Gov. Abbott signs new executive order to deal with COVID-19 outbreak in Texas

Alabama Beaches are closed

Newsfeed Now: March 19 Coronavirus update

Parents react to closing of Kansas schools

One local teacher helping students adjust to COVID-19 impacts

Waldron Homicide Suspect

118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, first case in Sebastian Co.

Customer leaves more than $2,000 tip for employees on $12 tab

Grocery store employees receive anonymous free lunch for hard work during COVID-19

Jacksonville Man gives out free meals for kids at home during COVID-19 Outbreak

Arkansans having issues with workforce system; filing for unemployment

One local teacher helping students adjust to COVID-19 impacts

Dr. Stephen Goss on COVID-19 and kids

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) — In its boldest effort to protect the U.S. economy from the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve says it will buy as much government debt as it deems necessary and will also begin lending to small and large businesses and local governments to help them weather the crisis.

FILE – In this March 3, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference in Washington. The Federal Reserve says it will buy short-term loans from banks and companies to support the flow of credit as the economy grinds to a halt amid the viral outbreak. The Fed is reviving a program that it first used during the 2008 financial crisis to unclog a short-term lending market for what is known as “commercial paper.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

STIMULUS PACKAGE: The U.S. Senate must move quickly to financially support Americans crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

UNDER LOCKDOWN: In a Sunday afternoon press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issues a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus on Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. It will expire on April 13 unless otherwise noted by the governor. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

INSIDE THE TESTING LAB: AU Health is one of only 3 state labs, plus the CDC, testing COVID-19 samples in the state of Georgia. WJBF’s Ashley Osborne takes us inside.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DISTILLERY SANITIZERS: With hardly any business, Birmingham’s premier distillery is keeping busy. Dread River Distilling Company is recycling alcohol that is typically discarded during the distilling process into sanitizing spray for local businesses running low on cleaning supplies. As per the label, this alcoholis notmeant for consumption. WIAT’s Malique Rankin reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

