Newsfeed Now

Coronavirus myths: Treatments

Newsfeed Now

by: Bill Riales

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

What is social distancing?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is social distancing?"

Coronavirus myths: Treatments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus myths: Treatments"

Newsfeed Now for March 31, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 31, 2020"

Focused on Mississippi: COVID Rainbows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Focused on Mississippi: COVID Rainbows"

Newsfeed Now for March 30, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 30, 2020"

Here's how retired and graduating nurses can help fight COVID-19 in Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here's how retired and graduating nurses can help fight COVID-19 in Texas"

No checkpoints

Thumbnail for the video titled "No checkpoints"

Nurse on the front line shares her story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse on the front line shares her story"

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 27, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 27, 2020"
More Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Videos

E-signing of certain legal documents allowed during state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-signing of certain legal documents allowed during state of emergency"

Romance man found dead in his backyard, White Co. Sheriff's Office investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Romance man found dead in his backyard, White Co. Sheriff's Office investigating"

Searcy community gathers to pray for hospital workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Searcy community gathers to pray for hospital workers"

Aerial video of Jonesboro, shows path and damage of Saturday evening tornado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aerial video of Jonesboro, shows path and damage of Saturday evening tornado"

March 28 COVID-19 update: 404 cases, 24 recoveries, 5 deaths in Arkansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 28 COVID-19 update: 404 cases, 24 recoveries, 5 deaths in Arkansas"

Update on Arkansas medical marijuana sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Arkansas medical marijuana sales"

Families upset after receiving food past 'best by' date from food bank in Pine Bluff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families upset after receiving food past 'best by' date from food bank in Pine Bluff"

174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas"
More Around Arkansas

Newsfeed Now Videos

E-signing of certain legal documents allowed during state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-signing of certain legal documents allowed during state of emergency"

Romance man found dead in his backyard, White Co. Sheriff's Office investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Romance man found dead in his backyard, White Co. Sheriff's Office investigating"

Searcy community gathers to pray for hospital workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Searcy community gathers to pray for hospital workers"

Aerial video of Jonesboro, shows path and damage of Saturday evening tornado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aerial video of Jonesboro, shows path and damage of Saturday evening tornado"

March 28 COVID-19 update: 404 cases, 24 recoveries, 5 deaths in Arkansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 28 COVID-19 update: 404 cases, 24 recoveries, 5 deaths in Arkansas"

Update on Arkansas medical marijuana sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Arkansas medical marijuana sales"

Families upset after receiving food past 'best by' date from food bank in Pine Bluff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families upset after receiving food past 'best by' date from food bank in Pine Bluff"

174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas"
More Around Arkansas

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Some have asked if antibiotics are effective against coronavirus. The World Health Organization says no. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses and are not a prevention or treatment.

While the W.H.O. says there are no specific medicines to prevent or treat the virus, some specific treatments are being investigated and will have to go through clinical trials.

However, the Food and Drug Administration has approved an anti-malaria medication. Doctors say hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine may help some victims clear the coronavirus from their bodies, but the drugs have yet to be rigorously tested.

The F.D.A. says the risk is outweighed by the possible reward.

Millions of doses of the medications will be distributed to hospitals around the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories