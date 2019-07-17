Could “meth gators” really happen on the Gulf Coast?





DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG)- Meth gators are what a Tennessee police department warns residents of, but could it really happen?

“That’s right up there with finding bigfoot. Alligators are scavengers so if there is a toxic substance or something like that’s being introduced to the environment, and again it’s killing other animals, again alligators will forge on that so then you have that kind of cross-contamination,” said Wes Moore with Alligator Alley in Summerdale.

Finding odd things that have been flushed down the toilet isn’t uncommon.

“We see phones, garage door openers and things. We definitely want to keep that out of our pipes,” said Samantha Coppels with Daphne Utilities.

But meth? Wes Moore thinks that’s a little far fetched.

“I don’t actively see the alligators seeking a drug fix by any means but I can see an animal that’s impaired by that narcotic being consumed by an alligator,” he said.

“We’ve partnered with the Baldwin County Community Alliance and that educates people of how to properly dispose of drugs there’s 9 drop box locations in Baldwin County you can drop off those drugs anonymously and we keep them out of the hands of our youth, out of our drains and now out of the gators,” said Coppels.





