Dr. Rachel talks about avoiding and testing for coronavirus

Nashville’s Broadway bars react to mayor’s mandate to close

police chief press briefing

Newsfeed Now for March 13, 2020

Digital Original: Conway man shows off town by sharing his passion for disc golf

Digital Original: Conway man shows off town by sharing his passion for disc golf

Carnival Fantasy back in Mobile amid coronavirus concerns

Pappy the Puppy

Starbucks closing

Newsfeed Now for March 11, 2020

WATCH: 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas, Dept. of Health says; Governor gives update

Steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick

High School Basketball Tournament Coronavirus

University of Arkansas presser on COVID-19

2nd presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed involving Arkansas Children’s Hospital employee

Greenbrier HS students disciplined in bullying case

Searcy couple quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise, now quarantined in Texas

UPDATE: Officer killed in shooting in Hot Springs, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Our Medical Correspondent,  Dr. Rachel, “The Teaching Doctor” joins us once again to answer some of the great questions we are getting from viewers.

What do I do if I can’t get hand sanitizer? Dr. Rachel says washing your hands with soap and water is even better than hand sanitizer. It’s the best way to prevent getting Coronavirus. Only use hand sanitizer when you don’t have access to soap and water.

I had a bad cold in January. Was it the coronavirus? Can I get the virus again? Dr. Rachel says if you had a high fever and cough, it was probably coronavirus. You can get coronavirus again, so get tested.

If I test negative one day, but a week later start to feel sick, can I get tested again? Yes. The test only tests for infection, so you have to get tested again.

Dr. Rachel is on call for us 24-7. Want to hear more from Dr. Rachel? She’s answering more of your questions here.

