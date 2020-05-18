Newsfeed Now

East Nashville High School hosts drive-thru graduation for seniors

Newsfeed Now

by: Stassy Olmos

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

East Nashville High School hosts drive-thru graduation for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "East Nashville High School hosts drive-thru graduation for seniors"

Increase in meat prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Increase in meat prices"

Newsfeed Now for May 15, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 15, 2020"

Little Rock pastor writes a song to uplift and inspire people during COVID19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Rock pastor writes a song to uplift and inspire people during COVID19"

Newsfeed Now for May 14, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 14, 2020"

Newsfeed Now for May 13, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 13, 2020"

Newsfeed Now for May 12, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 12, 2020"

Newsfeed Now for May 11, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 11, 2020"
More Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Videos

Walleye catch completes Master Angler sweep for Flippin fisherman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walleye catch completes Master Angler sweep for Flippin fisherman"

Protestors asking for change in state prisons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protestors asking for change in state prisons"

Number of kids in foster care spikes during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of kids in foster care spikes during pandemic"

Mock wedding set up to see new venue directive in action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mock wedding set up to see new venue directive in action"

The @BlueAngels over #LittleRock hospitals & downtown #BlueAngelsFlyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The @BlueAngels over #LittleRock hospitals & downtown #BlueAngelsFlyover"

72-year-old woman wins battle with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "72-year-old woman wins battle with COVID-19"

Oaklawn to reopen casino on Monday, May 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oaklawn to reopen casino on Monday, May 18"

Yell County Sheriff's salute officer killed in line of duty three years ago today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yell County Sheriff's salute officer killed in line of duty three years ago today"
More Around Arkansas

Newsfeed Now Videos

Walleye catch completes Master Angler sweep for Flippin fisherman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walleye catch completes Master Angler sweep for Flippin fisherman"

Protestors asking for change in state prisons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protestors asking for change in state prisons"

Number of kids in foster care spikes during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of kids in foster care spikes during pandemic"

Mock wedding set up to see new venue directive in action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mock wedding set up to see new venue directive in action"

The @BlueAngels over #LittleRock hospitals & downtown #BlueAngelsFlyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The @BlueAngels over #LittleRock hospitals & downtown #BlueAngelsFlyover"

72-year-old woman wins battle with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "72-year-old woman wins battle with COVID-19"

Oaklawn to reopen casino on Monday, May 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oaklawn to reopen casino on Monday, May 18"

Yell County Sheriff's salute officer killed in line of duty three years ago today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yell County Sheriff's salute officer killed in line of duty three years ago today"
More Around Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This may be the only time you’ll see a bunch of teenagers sitting on top of vehicles as they drive by their high school, encouraged by faculty and staff.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, high schools have had to get creative thinking of different ways to socially distance, while bringing their senior class together to receive their diplomas.

At East Nashville Magnet High School Saturday, about 175 vehicles with seniors and their families drove through the front of the school, applauded, cheered, and horns honked as their principal handed out diplomas and elbow bumps.

“It’s a very important milestone and no matter what it looks like, it still is happening and we’re still celebrating them,” said the Valedictorian’s mother Alicia Riggans, “We’re still having that opportunity to just say ‘Oh my gosh, y’all made it! Because its been a weird year!'”

“Honestly, I’m kind of glad it’s like that because we get to be unique, class of 2020!” said graduating senior Sadie Frogge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.