Newsfeed Now

Elgin bar owner bans customers from wearing masks inside

Newsfeed Now

by: Kaitlyn Karmout

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Graduation held at Clarksville Food Lion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graduation held at Clarksville Food Lion"

Elgin bar owner bans customers from wearing masks inside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgin bar owner bans customers from wearing masks inside"

Newsfeed Now for May 27, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 27, 2020"

Newsfeed Now for May 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 26, 2020"

Businesses welcome customers back in Nashville during Phase 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses welcome customers back in Nashville during Phase 2"

Newsfeed Now for May 22, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 22, 2020"

Newsfeed Now for May 21, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 21, 2020"

Virtual Axe Throwing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Axe Throwing"
More Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Videos

Jonesboro resident celebrates 100th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jonesboro resident celebrates 100th birthday"

Popeyes manager in LR gives food and shoes to homeless woman; customer pays it forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeyes manager in LR gives food and shoes to homeless woman; customer pays it forward"

WATCH: Army Corps of Engineers plan spillway release at Beaver/Bull Shoals Dams

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Army Corps of Engineers plan spillway release at Beaver/Bull Shoals Dams"

Conway Police offering $2,500 reward for information in cold case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conway Police offering $2,500 reward for information in cold case"

No Social Distancing on Lakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Social Distancing on Lakes"

Benton restaurant closes dine-in after folks refuse to wear masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benton restaurant closes dine-in after folks refuse to wear masks"

Arkansas State Police kicking off 'Click It or Ticket' on Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas State Police kicking off 'Click It or Ticket' on Friday"
More Around Arkansas

Newsfeed Now Videos

Jonesboro resident celebrates 100th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jonesboro resident celebrates 100th birthday"

Popeyes manager in LR gives food and shoes to homeless woman; customer pays it forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeyes manager in LR gives food and shoes to homeless woman; customer pays it forward"

WATCH: Army Corps of Engineers plan spillway release at Beaver/Bull Shoals Dams

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Army Corps of Engineers plan spillway release at Beaver/Bull Shoals Dams"

Conway Police offering $2,500 reward for information in cold case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conway Police offering $2,500 reward for information in cold case"

No Social Distancing on Lakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Social Distancing on Lakes"

Benton restaurant closes dine-in after folks refuse to wear masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benton restaurant closes dine-in after folks refuse to wear masks"

Arkansas State Police kicking off 'Click It or Ticket' on Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas State Police kicking off 'Click It or Ticket' on Friday"
More Around Arkansas

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — No entrance with a mask.

A local tavern in Elgin has banned its customers from coming in covered up. 

The statement posted outside the tavern reads, “Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe.”

“I think that’s a risk. I think that’s foolish,” said Elgin local, Ross Owens. “They’re taking chances they don’t need to take, especially if they’re in public service.”

According to a 2018 census, the City of Elgin has a little over 10,000 residents. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the city has reported that 52 of those residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Elgin’s Main Street is where we find a popular tavern banning masks.

“It is more of a push back — the snitches, and the contact tracers out there,” said Kevin Smith, Co-Owner of the Liberty Tree Tavern. “This is still a rural county.”

Kevin Smith says he’s still following social distancing guidelines as set in place by the Center for Disease Control.

Since the Liberty Tree Tavern shut down, Charles Chamberlain has been eagerly waiting for it to open back up. He says he’s not fazed by the tavern’s posting.

“I’m a stage 4 cancer survivor. It’s just a choice. He just put that up there to let people know if they aren’t feeling good, then they maybe shouldn’t come,” said Charles Chamberlain. “Everybody is keeping safe distances, they aren’t bunching up.”

Along Main Street you’ll find other businesses requiring masks, while others are asking you wear them at your own discretion. 

“I don’t know anyone personally, and I know a lot of people, that’s gotten the virus or has died,” said Sherrill Schier, owner of ETX Travel in Elgin.

Sherrill Schier is not a mask wearer, but does have them on-hand for her customers.

“People are just comfortable. We are a small town, we don’t have a lot of crowds. We are okay,” said Schier.

Any bars that reopen are supposed to keep in-person service at 25% occupancy, but there are no outdoor occupancy limits at any bars that do have a patio area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.