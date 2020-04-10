Newsfeed Now

Girl hopes to help protect front line heroes during COVID-19 pandemic

by: Alece Courville

(KLFY)- Amid the spread of COVID 19, people are rallying around healthcare workers.

Twelve-year-old, Aleisha Fruge’s father has been a nurse at Opelousas General Health system for 20 years.

After discovering a shortage of PPE, Aleisha decided to help her father and the hospital staff.

Fruge says, “My dad came home and said they were having to re-use some masks so I had a sewing machine with nothing to do”

Aleisha, who received her first sewing machine two years ago, says it only takes her five minutes to make a mask.

“I cut out three rectangles, then I sew the flannel piece to the regular piece and I take the elastics and sew it to both sides. Then flip it around to do the pleats and it turns out like this,” Fruge explains.

She adds even though her masks may not be perfect, she is proud to do her part to help the front line heroes.

“We want to make sure we protect them because they are trying to do their best, putting themselves at risk to help patients that are sick knowing they can get sick,” adds Fruge.

