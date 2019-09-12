‘I was riding in a parade’: Man atop moving car on interstate disputes charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cell phone video shows a man blowing kisses at passing drivers and appearing to do pull-ups while on top of a moving car in Madison.

The man was identified in court documents as Ronnie Sellars following his arrest September 5 on a disorderly conduct charge. According to an arrest report, the charge stemmed from the afternoon of August 29 when pictures circulated on social media showing the 31-year-old hanging onto the roof of a car while the driver traveled all over the area, including along Interstate 40 from Wilson County to Nashville.

“It was a birthday party and a celebration. I was riding in a parade. My own little parade,” Sellars told News 2’s Josh Breslow over the phone Tuesday. “I shouldn’t have been charged for riding on top of a car because they don’t charge people when they’re having parades.”

Sellars said the driver of the car was his wife, Amanda Miller. The 32-year-old woman was arrested Monday on charges of reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license.

“We were just kicking it, man. Having fun. Her birthday. Celebrating a great new job offer, pretty much,” Sellars explained. “The people in the community, it didn’t bother them. They were just like wow, taking pictures. It just made their day.”

(Courtesy: Bobby Reynolds)

Sellars disputed the charge and said it would not stick.

“Do you think the charges against you will be dropped?” Breslow asked Sellars.

“I know they will,” he responded. “I won’t accept no plea for them.”

While Sellars bonded out of jail shortly after his arrest, his wife remained jailed Tuesday on a $3,000 bond.

Amanda Miller and Ronnie Sellars Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)





