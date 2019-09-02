LIVE TRACK: Cat. 4 Dorian stalls out over Bahamas, warnings & watches extended in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Dorian has completely stalled out over the Bahamas.

Dorian is stationary and still pounding the Grand Bahama Island, according to the 5 p.m. ET update. The storm is sitting about 105 miles off the coast of West Palm Beach.

The previous update from the NHC at 2 p.m. showed Dorian starting to move in a west-northwest direction but that movement has now stopped.

Storm Team 8 says Dorian is expected to fully make the turn north some time Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Dorian remains a Category 4 storm with 145 mph winds. In anticipation of Dorian coming “dangerously close” to the east coast of Florida, some watches and warnings have been extended.

A Hurricane Warning now extends up through Ponte Vedra Beach. A Storm Surge Warning has been extended north through Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch were both extended north to the South Santee River in South Carolina.

The hurricane made landfall on Elbow Cay as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, and was one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.

The eye of the storm made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

Since then, Dorian has been moving at a crawl, and has continued to deliver devastating blows on the Bahamas.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

HURRICANE WATCH:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

North of Ponte Vedra Beach to South Santee River

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

Lake Okeechobee

STORM SURGE WARNING:

Lantana to Altamaha Sound

STORM SURGE WATCH:

North of Deerfield Beach to south of Lantana

Altamaha Sound to South Santee River

