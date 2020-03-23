Newsfeed Now

Louisiana residents react to stay-at-home mandate

by: Alece Courville

public reacts to stay at home order

Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus Update for March 20, 2020

Gov. Abbott issues statewide mandates in response to COVID-19

Gov. Abbott signs new executive order to deal with COVID-19 outbreak in Texas

Alabama Beaches are closed

Newsfeed Now: March 19 Coronavirus update

Parents react to closing of Kansas schools

One local teacher helping students adjust to COVID-19 impacts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Sunday, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home mandate for the state of Louisiana.

Most residents in Lafayette agree with the mandate hoping this will stop the spread and growth of the virus.

“It’s great that he is doing the stay-at-home mandate because with everyone being out it’s just everyone is getting sick.”

“I agree, the Governor makes a decision we have to follow it. Coronavirus will do its job, we have to do ours not to catch it.”

Residents say the mandate is important but people still need to do their part in stopping the spread in Louisiana.

“Stay home.”
“Wash hands, use sanitizer, don’t go near a lot of people.”

Some people tell me it is the unknown surrounding the virus that is making them take the extra precautions to protect themselves and their families.

“It’s exploded more than I was expecting. I’m not worried but the older population is at risk.”

