 

Make-A-Wish: Arkansas teen going to Super Bowl

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Bentonville West football player was sidelined from the field after being diagnosed with cancer.

For the last two years, Micah Johnson, 18, has been battling lymphoma.

He’s always wanted to attend the big game, and, on Thursday, students at Washington Junior High School announced they raised enough money through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to send Johnson and his family to the Super Bowl in Miami.

“i’m actually very pumped,” said Johnson. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do forever is go to a Super Bowl.”

Micah says he just wants to see a good game, but he’s hoping the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers end up playing.

The game is set for February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

