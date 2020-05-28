Makeshift high school graduation held inside Clarksville grocery store

Popeyes manager in LR gives food and shoes to homeless woman; customer pays it forward

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When the traditional high school graduation was cancelled for four Clarksville Food Lion employees, the store decided to get creative and hold a ceremony inside the business.

Collin Bryant, Brian Bric, Amber Leigh Swan and Shawn Corbitt are graduates of Montgomery Central and Northwest High Schools. They also work at the Food Lion on Highway 48 in Clarksville.

Bryant’s mother Emily, the store’s assistant customer service manager, was upset that she wouldn’t be able to watch them walk.

“It might have been the first full week school had let out, one of our bosses was down at the store and I was kind of joking with him, ‘by golly, if my kid has to walk the store of Food Lion with his cap and gown on, I’m going to see him walk,’” Bryant recalled.

Not long after, the motivated mother was able to organize a full-length graduation ceremony for the four employees inside the grocery store. With help from coworkers, the other parents and local businesses, a celebration was held for the graduates.

“As I saw those babies walking down, I lost it. That’s the moment I’ve waited 18 years for, to see my son walk,” Bryant explained.

During the ceremony, managers reminded the graduates they are essential workers amid the pandemic, providing a service to their community.