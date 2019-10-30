Mississippi woman missing in national park found alive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The brother of Joanna Gomez details the search in Sequoia National Park to find his sister. In an exclusive interview, Jeff Rimes tells us, a C-130 spotted her SOS letters spelled out with the tree bark. She is doing okay. She just has some bruises and cuts. Rimes tells us his sister is also recovering from dehydration. She set off to explore Kings Canyon Thursday. She was rescued Monday afternoon.
