Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 14, 2020

Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Those critical of Michigan’s stay-at-home order have grown increasingly vocal since the governor announced last week she was extending it through April 30. WOOD’s Leon Hendrix reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

SLEEPLESS NIGHTS: A Tennessee woman made the call to remove herself from her family when she felt like she was getting sick. Turns out she was right. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BACKYARD SOCCER: Gerardo Flores is the Director of Coaching at Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club, in Alabama. Instead of being on the field developing the next wave of soccer stars, he’s bringing the game to their backyard. WKRG’s Robby Baker reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ZUMBA CLASS GOES VIRAL: Video of a Denver neighborhood and an Amazon Delivery Driver dancing together in a social-distancing Zumba class has gone viral, viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media, much to the surprise of the women featured in the video. KDVR’s Emily Allen joins the conversation.

For the full story CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

