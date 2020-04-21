Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 21, 2020

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Chesapeake man donates $1,200 stimulus check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chesapeake man donates $1,200 stimulus check"

Deepwater Horizon survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deepwater Horizon survivor"

Newsfeed Now for April 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 20, 2020"

State parks reopen Monday, first phase to reopen Texas economy begins during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "State parks reopen Monday, first phase to reopen Texas economy begins during COVID-19 pandemic"

State parks reopen today, first phase in gradual relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "State parks reopen today, first phase in gradual relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions"

NW Florida counties discuss possibly re-opening beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "NW Florida counties discuss possibly re-opening beaches"

Second day of protests planned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second day of protests planned"

More protests urging Tennessee to reopen expected at capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "More protests urging Tennessee to reopen expected at capitol"
More Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Videos

More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center"

Health care worker from Jefferson Regional Medical Center dies due to complications from the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care worker from Jefferson Regional Medical Center dies due to complications from the coronavirus"

GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check"

Little Rock inmate tests positive for COVID-19, family worried

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Rock inmate tests positive for COVID-19, family worried"

LR neighbors enjoying 'safe' front yard piano concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "LR neighbors enjoying 'safe' front yard piano concert"

First responders gather in front of Arkansas Children's Hospital to pray

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders gather in front of Arkansas Children's Hospital to pray"

University of Arkansas at Little Rock using campus garden to give fresh vegetables away for free

Thumbnail for the video titled "University of Arkansas at Little Rock using campus garden to give fresh vegetables away for free"

Buffalo River park staff warning people to stay away during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buffalo River park staff warning people to stay away during COVID-19 pandemic"
More Around Arkansas

Newsfeed Now Videos

More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center"

Health care worker from Jefferson Regional Medical Center dies due to complications from the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care worker from Jefferson Regional Medical Center dies due to complications from the coronavirus"

GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check"

Little Rock inmate tests positive for COVID-19, family worried

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Rock inmate tests positive for COVID-19, family worried"

LR neighbors enjoying 'safe' front yard piano concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "LR neighbors enjoying 'safe' front yard piano concert"

First responders gather in front of Arkansas Children's Hospital to pray

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders gather in front of Arkansas Children's Hospital to pray"

University of Arkansas at Little Rock using campus garden to give fresh vegetables away for free

Thumbnail for the video titled "University of Arkansas at Little Rock using campus garden to give fresh vegetables away for free"

Buffalo River park staff warning people to stay away during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buffalo River park staff warning people to stay away during COVID-19 pandemic"
More Around Arkansas

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

FAMILY HIT HARD: An Alabama family is warning others about the dangers of COVID-19 after three deaths within the family. WIAT’s Michael Clark reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

REMEMBERING DEEP HORIZON: Ten years ago (April 20, 2010), the Transocean owned and British Petroleum operated Deep Water Horizon oil rig exploded killing 11 crew members and starting the largest marine oil spill in history, spewing between four million and five million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. KLFY’s Darla Montgomery takes a look back.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BULL RIDING CONTROVERSY: A controversial bull riders event is back on in Oklahoma. Many bucked the news when word spread of the event in late March. KFOR’s Adam Snider reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GIVING TO THOSE IN NEED: A man from Chesapeake, VA donated his entire $1,200 federal stimulus check. He posted on Facebook asking people to write to him if they were unemployed due to the coronavirus. WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories