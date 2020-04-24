Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 24, 2020

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

With Broadway gigs on hold, Nashville musicians connect with fans virtually

Thumbnail for the video titled "With Broadway gigs on hold, Nashville musicians connect with fans virtually"

Man to dress as Grim Reaper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man to dress as Grim Reaper"

Newsfeed Now for April 23, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 23, 2020"

Where are refunds for Carnival cruises cancelled due to COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where are refunds for Carnival cruises cancelled due to COVID-19?"

Newsfeed Now for April 22, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 22, 2020"

Meat processing plants trying to contain virus at Kansas facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meat processing plants trying to contain virus at Kansas facilities"

Recovering from coronavirus and a social stigma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering from coronavirus and a social stigma"

Chesapeake man donates $1,200 stimulus check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chesapeake man donates $1,200 stimulus check"
More Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Videos

Arkansas Trucking Association bringing food options to truck drivers during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas Trucking Association bringing food options to truck drivers during COVID-19"

More concerned family members coming forward as positive cases at Cummins rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "More concerned family members coming forward as positive cases at Cummins rise"

More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center"

Health care worker from Jefferson Regional Medical Center dies due to complications from the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care worker from Jefferson Regional Medical Center dies due to complications from the coronavirus"

GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check"

Little Rock inmate tests positive for COVID-19, family worried

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Rock inmate tests positive for COVID-19, family worried"

LR neighbors enjoying 'safe' front yard piano concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "LR neighbors enjoying 'safe' front yard piano concert"

First responders gather in front of Arkansas Children's Hospital to pray

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders gather in front of Arkansas Children's Hospital to pray"
More Around Arkansas

Newsfeed Now Videos

Arkansas Trucking Association bringing food options to truck drivers during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas Trucking Association bringing food options to truck drivers during COVID-19"

More concerned family members coming forward as positive cases at Cummins rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "More concerned family members coming forward as positive cases at Cummins rise"

More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center"

Health care worker from Jefferson Regional Medical Center dies due to complications from the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care worker from Jefferson Regional Medical Center dies due to complications from the coronavirus"

GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOOD NEWS: Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check"

Little Rock inmate tests positive for COVID-19, family worried

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Rock inmate tests positive for COVID-19, family worried"

LR neighbors enjoying 'safe' front yard piano concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "LR neighbors enjoying 'safe' front yard piano concert"

First responders gather in front of Arkansas Children's Hospital to pray

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders gather in front of Arkansas Children's Hospital to pray"
More Around Arkansas

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – It’s been a week since the federal government’s small business loan ran out of money. But after clearing the Senate earlier this week, the House voted Thursday to pass an emergency package of nearly a half trillion dollars.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

PRAYERS FOR OTHERS: WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says the casket business is busy these days.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GRIM REAPER PROTEST: Decisions about opening beaches in our area are being made now. One Florida attorney thinks it’s too soon. In a now viral Twitter post he made only one day ago, he promises to travel around the state dressed as the ‘Grim Reaper’ to protest beaches opening up prematurely during the coronavirus pandemic. WKRG’s Cherish Lombard reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CONNECTING WITH FANS:

It’s an iconic experience that attracts millions of visitors to Nashville. Live music emanates from honky tonks on Broadway day and night. If you frequent Broadway, there’s a good chance you have seen Carl Wockner perform his unique style of acoustic organic pop. But that all abruptly changed March 16 when bars were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.