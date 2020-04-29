Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 29, 2020

Health care worker from Jefferson Regional Medical Center dies due to complications from the coronavirus

More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center

Commerce Secretary says Arkansas Unemployment website will be down Saturday

Hot Springs Police warn about scammer impersonating officer killed in the line of duty

Outlets of Little Rock- Arkansas Foodbank Distribution runs out of food in an hour

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record.

A cyclist rides past shuttered businesses during the coronavirus outbreak on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Other stories in today’s show:

UV LIGHT TREATMENT: President Donald Trump’s comments about possibly injecting patients with disinfectants to treat COVID-19 may have overshadowed his remarks at the same time about the use of ultraviolet light. But the treatment of UV light has been studied in the lab before as a medical treatment. KDVR’s Rob Low reports.

CANCER DRUG TREATMENT: While leaders are poring over data regarding the best time to reopen, scientists are gazing into their microscopes to see what might work to stop this virus. There is a possible treatment from years of work to kill cancer. It is a drug that also appears to work against SARS-CoV-2. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

GOD BLESS AMERICA: “God Bless America” is a tune that underscores David Youngs’ love for his country and his neighbors. The Michigan resident has been singing that prayer from his front porch in Otsego for more than a month. WOOD’s Donovan Long reports.

