Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 30, 2020

Gulf Shores reopening

Newsfeed Now for April 29, 2020

Newsfeed Now for April 28, 2020

Life Tabernacle congregation holds protest for Pastor Tony Spell

No music in Music City

COVID dreams

Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020

Nursing home resident turning 100 years old, gets birthday parade

Family turned away from Jacksonville storm shelter Tuesday night due to COVID-19

Twin sisters working to feed Americans amid coronavirus

Outlets of Little Rock- Arkansas Foodbank Distribution runs out of food in an hour

Hot Springs Police warn about scammer impersonating officer killed in the line of duty

Commerce Secretary says Arkansas Unemployment website will be down Saturday

Arkansas Trucking Association bringing food options to truck drivers during COVID-19

More concerned family members coming forward as positive cases at Cummins rise

More than two dozen staff and students test positive for COVID-19 at Hot Springs recovery center

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.

A man walks past a closed business, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Other stories in today’s show:

MORE PROTESTS: Hundreds of protesters have converged at the Capitol Building Thursday to show their opposition to the extension of Michigan’s state of emergency and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order. WOOD’s Leon Hendrix reports.

TEXAS REOPENS: Texas Governor Greg Abbott says restaurants, retailers and businesses can reopen on Friday in his state. Some Texas lawmakers fear it’s too soon; others say it’s up to Texas to lead the way for the rest of the nation. Washington reporter Anna Wiernicki reports.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference about the state’s coronavirus response at the Texas State Capitol on April 10, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

BEACHES REOPEN: In accordance with the new Safer at Home Order recently issued by Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health, the City of Gulf Shores will reopen beaches and certain facilities. WKRG’s Debbie Williams reports.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

