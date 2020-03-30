Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 30, 2020

Here's how retired and graduating nurses can help fight COVID-19 in Texas

Families upset after receiving food past 'best by' date from food bank in Pine Bluff

Families upset after receiving food past 'best by' date from food bank in Pine Bluff

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the U.S. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Other stories in today’s show:

SANITIZING MASKS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Columbus-based non-profit Battelle’s request to begin sterilizing surgical masks for reuse during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. WCMH’S Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DRIVER CHECK-POINTS: Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to keep people traveling from areas known to have a lot of COVID-19 cases out of the state. WKRG’s Cody Long reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

STRONG MESSAGE: A Little Rock woman is speaking out after she says her sister died of COVID-19 Saturday morning. This is one of 6 COVID-19 deaths across the state of Arkansas. KARK’s Claire Kreuz reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

NURSES NEEDED: Many Texas nurses believe now is the time to prepare for a sudden surge in COVID-19 patients. The nursing shortage issue isn’t new, but with the pandemic, they really have to think about how hospitals will handle a sudden surge in patients. KXAN’s Amanda Dugan joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VIRTUAL WEDDING: Cristen and Spencer Williams were forced to cancel their original wedding plans out of safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. That didn’t stop them, however; they improvised. WATE’s Jordan Brown reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.