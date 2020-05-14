Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 14, 2020

Newsfeed Now for May 14, 2020

Newsfeed Now for May 13, 2020

Newsfeed Now for May 12, 2020

Newsfeed Now for May 11, 2020

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 8, 2020

Newsfeed Now for May 7, 2020

COVID-19 spreading like wildfire in Texas prisons, experts call for mass testing

Newsfeed Now for May 6, 2020

6 On Your Side Heroes: Sisters working front line of COVID-19 pandemic

72-year-old woman wins battle with COVID-19

Oaklawn to reopen casino on Monday, May 18

Yell County Sheriff's salute officer killed in line of duty three years ago today

High gun sales holding steady in the Natural State

Restaurants tackle busiest day of the year while navigating new normal

Victim identified in Pulaski County shooting

Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff looks to open on May 18 with restrictions

Nurses returning home from New York get water cannon salute at airport

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

A woman looks at signs at a store closed due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

CELL PHONE TESTS:Detecting the earliest signs of COVID-19? There’s an app for that. Just like ships have sonar systems on board to detect approaching obstacles, our lungs and airways can also send signals of distress through what’s called reflective soundwaves. WGN’s Dina Bair explains

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

LOVE LETTERS: A 68-year-old man recovering from COVID-19 says he believes love letters written from his wife, and read to him by nurses while he was in a medically induced coma, saved his life. WJW’s Peggy Gallek reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CRUISE LIFE: A cruise ship performer from the metro is thankful to be home after a two-month experience he never expected. WDAF’s Sherae Honeycutt reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

