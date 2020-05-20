Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – May 20, 2020

Arkansas State Police kicking off 'Click It or Ticket' on Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas State Police kicking off 'Click It or Ticket' on Friday"

World War Two veteran asking for birthday cards to celebrate his 94th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "World War Two veteran asking for birthday cards to celebrate his 94th birthday"

Bear still in neighborhood tree in Southwest Little Rock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bear still in neighborhood tree in Southwest Little Rock"

Arkansas Restaurant group being cautious to re-open during the COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas Restaurant group being cautious to re-open during the COVID-19 outbreak"

Two brothers swept up by rushing water in Carroll County, one drowns the other missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two brothers swept up by rushing water in Carroll County, one drowns the other missing"

Walleye catch completes Master Angler sweep for Flippin fisherman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walleye catch completes Master Angler sweep for Flippin fisherman"

Protestors asking for change in state prisons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protestors asking for change in state prisons"

Number of kids in foster care spikes during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of kids in foster care spikes during pandemic"
More Around Arkansas

Newsfeed Now Videos

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Michigan, a state hit hard by the coronavirus, is now facing a new threat today. Flooding.  Rapidly rising water overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, where flooding struck communities along rain-swollen waterways and the governor said one downtown could be “under approximately 9 feet of water” by Wednesday. WOOD’s Justin Kollar reports.

Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)

Other stories in today’s show:

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Coming off of a ventilator after battling COVID-19 is a success on its own, but these patients face more challenges even after being discharged from the ICU. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn reports.

Stan Leffew, COVID-19 survivor, shares his story of recovery after weeks of physical therapy. (NEXSTAR)

BEATING THE VIRUS: As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises, so does the number of survivors. KETK’s Mye Owens, sat one on one with seven East Texans who battled COVID-19 and won.

VIDEO GAME BOOM: When the whole world hit pause, millions of Americans escaped to a new reality online. Washington reporter Anna Wiernicki reports.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

